Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

13 February 2023 - 13:51 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the sporty new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Nissan Qashqai

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he samples the all-new Nissan Qashqai.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Ranger

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new Ford Ranger double cab.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Everest

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the new Ford Everest.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Court orders refund for buyer who unwittingly bought written-off car news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  3. Car Industry Report reveals SA’s most popular brand and model news
  4. New JAC Motors X100 one-tonne bakkie arriving in SA soon New Models
  5. New BMW X5 and X6 unleashed and headed for South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path