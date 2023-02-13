Ncikazi shared more information on the player, saying his versatility is going to be a big asset to Pirates.
“He can play as a leading striker, he can play as two strikers on top and he can play on the side when you are playing 4-3-3,” Ncikazi said.
“He is very versatile. Let’s see how he adapts to the South African game and we are hoping [to get] the best out of him.
“The game [against All Stars] determined that we couldn’t use him — we couldn’t use Kermit [Erasmus] and we didn’t use a lot of strikers. We had to consolidate in different areas.
“I’m hoping he will get minutes very soon.”
Pirates return to DStv Premiership action with their game against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).
Why Souaibou Marou hasn't played for Pirates: Mandla Ncikazi explains
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed why the club’s highly-rated new striker Souaibou Marou has not played yet.
The forward, who was part of Cameroon's 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar late last year, has been with Pirates for almost a month now but is yet to get game time.
Bucs fans might have hoped Marou would get time on the field in their 2-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against second-tier All Stars FC on Saturday, but he was again unused as a substitute as Pirates claimed a 2-0 victory at Milpark Stadium.
Ncikazi spoke to the media in a post-match press conference after head coach Jose Riveiro was sent off late in the second half.
Riveiro’s red card was a blessing in disguise as the Spaniard has refused to give updates on why Marou, or any other players, are not available for selection or what their injury status is in his post-match press conferences.
Ncikazi suggested the language barrier is one of the reasons Marou, 22, has been watching from the stands.
“If the language is different from ours it becomes an adaptation that we must overcome,” Bucs' assistant coach said.
“But he is doing well and you can see he is a top player. He just has to adapt to how we play — I’m hoping the adaptation will happen soon.
“I hoped and wished he could have had a chance today [Saturday] but maybe he will have chances in the next games.”
Marou, 22, comes to the Premier Soccer League having only ever played in French-speaking Cameroon — he joined Pirates from famous club Coton Sport, from Garoua in the northern part of the country in January.
