One wonders if Fiat will ever achieve mainstream success locally. The same notion applies to pretty much all the marques under the Stellantis umbrella in South Africa — Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional commercial vehicles, Opel, Citroën, Peugeot and Jeep. You will probably agree that these are respectable brands, but with legacies unique to our country that have impeded fortunes.
Opel is the exception: there was a time when the German nameplate was a national mainstay, but that was long ago, in the years of Delta and General Motors.
The current Fiat passenger car line-up starts with the three-door 500; it is really quite old, having first launched in the country in 2008. In the C-segment category, the brand sells the Tipo, which is rather underrated. The Tipo in sedan or hatchback guise is a stylish alternative to the usual set.
In 1.3 MultiJet diesel flavour (now discontinued), it offered a mix of commendable punch and outstanding fuel economy. We once took it on a cross-country economy run, where it averaged 4.8l/100km over 2,400km.
Contributing to the ever-popular B-segment crossover genre is the 500X, released in our country in 2015. That was the same year in which the related Jeep Renegade went on sale. The two share a basic architecture, but the Fiat is certainly more biased towards the urban jungle, whereas the Jeep has a more believable inclination for outdoorsy pursuits.
REVIEW | Why the charming but flawed Fiat 500X won't appeal to everyone
Image: Supplied
One wonders if Fiat will ever achieve mainstream success locally. The same notion applies to pretty much all the marques under the Stellantis umbrella in South Africa — Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional commercial vehicles, Opel, Citroën, Peugeot and Jeep. You will probably agree that these are respectable brands, but with legacies unique to our country that have impeded fortunes.
Opel is the exception: there was a time when the German nameplate was a national mainstay, but that was long ago, in the years of Delta and General Motors.
The current Fiat passenger car line-up starts with the three-door 500; it is really quite old, having first launched in the country in 2008. In the C-segment category, the brand sells the Tipo, which is rather underrated. The Tipo in sedan or hatchback guise is a stylish alternative to the usual set.
In 1.3 MultiJet diesel flavour (now discontinued), it offered a mix of commendable punch and outstanding fuel economy. We once took it on a cross-country economy run, where it averaged 4.8l/100km over 2,400km.
Contributing to the ever-popular B-segment crossover genre is the 500X, released in our country in 2015. That was the same year in which the related Jeep Renegade went on sale. The two share a basic architecture, but the Fiat is certainly more biased towards the urban jungle, whereas the Jeep has a more believable inclination for outdoorsy pursuits.
Image: Supplied
The 500X was treated to various tweaks throughout its life. In February, a subtly refreshed model was launched. Most notable is the introduction of the 500X Sport EST version: the acronym denotes Electronic Soft Top. We had a turn in the charming EST recently.
Buyers will find three models in the 500X range: the standard Cross (R509,900); the Sport (R560,900); and the Sport EST, which comes in at R580,900. An assortment of stylistic cues distinguishes the Sport apart from the regular Cross. This includes colour-coded bumpers, side skirts, 19-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and the obligatory Sport badging. Six airbags, daytime-running LED lights, lane-keep assist, dual-zone climate control and cruise control are among standard features.
The seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system looks grainy and dated in comparison to those in newer rivals.
Leatherette upholstery, Alcantara trimmings and titanium-style inlays give the cabin a classy impression. It incorporates a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Of course, the big talking point about the EST is its large, fabric top. The novelty factor of having such an open expanse overhead is great. That distinctive, thrilling freedom factor of having the wind in your hair and skies above is addictive and you find yourself opening the top right after turning the key.
Image: Supplied
The electronically operated cloth ceiling retracts as far back as the C-pillar of the vehicle, affording occupants a near-convertible experience, eliminating some of the drawbacks associated with true drop-top configurations.
After a short time in the saddle, however, the loss of rigidity as a result of the hole above becomes quite clear. The 500X is prone to scuttle-shake. And when the roof is in its fixed position, creaks and rattles are detectable, while external wind and road noise are also not effectively suppressed. We also noticed how flimsy certain instruments felt, such as the indicator and windscreen wiper stalks. The former seemed loose in its housing and often the user would inadvertently hit high beams while simply trying to indicate.
Power comes from a 1.4-litre turbocharged-petrol unit with four cylinders. This engine has long been of service in the 500X range, as well as in the Renegade. Paired to a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic, the motor tended to cling to gears longer than expected, creating a straining sensation. Output is 103kW and 230Nm, sent to the front wheels.
A rollback tendency on inclines was also noted. The start-stop system proved intrusive, but thankfully a sizeable deactivation switch sits in the panel central of the dashboard. We achieved an average consumption of 9l/100km.
The 500X Sport EST is a likable, charming steed on a superficial level. The cheer factor of its fabric roof is endearing. But in the category, there are newer, more refined and sophisticated picks to be had.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N will appeal to the cost conscious
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Is our Ford EcoSport up for the long haul?
REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos