REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N will appeal to the cost conscious

Performance-wise there is little to complain about. Paired with an automatic transmission that shifts efficiently, the 2.2l turbo diesel engine feels punchy and refined, accelerating smoothly without significant turbo lag. It’s an easy cruiser and has enough grunt to make confident overtakes. It is fuel efficient too, with the Test vehicle averaging 8.4l/100km.
When going off road the 4Xplor intelligent terrain management system allows convenient shifting on the fly from 2WD mode to 4WD, while there is a low range gear and a choice of four preprogrammed terrain modes: Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts and Sand. A mechanical and brake locking differential (BLD) electronically locks up all axles in slippery conditions for maximum traction. With all this, plus a generous ground clearance, the Scorpio-N makes a very capable adventure vehicle.
Overall, the Indian vehicle has a more grown-up feel than its predecessor and remains a well-priced alternative to a Fortuner or a Pajero Sport, but isn’t without compromises. As always you pay your money and you make your choice. There are reasons for the price saving in the Mahindra’s imperfect ride and not-as-solid feel, but for cost-conscious buyers it offers a lot of family practicality and features combined with true off-road ability.
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 2.2l
Power: 129kW
Torque: 400Nm
Transmission
Type: Six-speed dual clutch auto
Drive train
Type: Rear-wheel drive, selectable 4WD high and 4WD low
Performance
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel consumption: 8l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 174g/km
Standard features
ABS brakes, six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, rear-park distance control with camera, keyless central locking, cooled glovebox, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sony 12-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charger, leatherette upholstery, sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain sensor wipers, climate control, cruise control, driving modes, tyre pressure sensor, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Five years/ 150,000km
Service Plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R590,000
Lease*: R12,997 per month
* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
Competition
Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4x4, 110kW/400Nm — R709,800
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D-ID 4x4 Exceed, 133kW/430Nm — R829,990
Mahindra Scorpio N 2.2D Z8L 4Xplor
WE LIKE: Improved refinement, price, off-road ability
WE DISLIKE: Ride quality on bumps, steering isn’t reach adjustable
VERDICT: A more modern Mahindra for the cost conscious
Motor News star rating
Design * * * *
Performance * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * *
Handling * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * *
