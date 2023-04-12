REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable picks

Volkswagen was once a major proponent of diesel propulsion in the passenger car arena.

More than two decades ago, it started a serious push towards changing the image of diesel.

Instead of the traditional view of smelly, slow and noisy power sources for farming implements, the brand sought to refine and promote the best virtues of Rudolf Diesel's 18th century creation.

Excellent fuel economy, useful torque outputs, durable long-term performance and low running costs were some of the virtues the firm punted with its TDI offerings.

And of course, they were also billed as clean, with Volkswagen spinning various campaigns around the environmental friendliness of its diesel engines. As we know, it turned out they were being somewhat economical with the truth in that regard. Dieselgate really hit the reputation of the car maker, particularly in markets with stricter emissions laws and tighter environmental regulations.

In South Africa, though, consumers' fondness for Volkswagen seems unaffected and if you were to conduct a snap poll in your car-buying circles, many are likely to show appreciation for the concept of diesel passenger cars.

Volkswagen and its subsidiaries have churned out a number of hits here. Remember the popularity of the 1.9 TDI motor in the Audi A4 B6, Golf 4, Polo 4 and even the Seat Ibiza Cupra?

Then there were more extreme diesel creations, like the mighty Touareg V10 TDI and Audi Q7 with a monstrous 6.0-litre, V12 TDI delivering a brutal 1,000Nm.