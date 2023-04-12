REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable picks
Volkswagen was once a major proponent of diesel propulsion in the passenger car arena.
More than two decades ago, it started a serious push towards changing the image of diesel.
Instead of the traditional view of smelly, slow and noisy power sources for farming implements, the brand sought to refine and promote the best virtues of Rudolf Diesel's 18th century creation.
Excellent fuel economy, useful torque outputs, durable long-term performance and low running costs were some of the virtues the firm punted with its TDI offerings.
And of course, they were also billed as clean, with Volkswagen spinning various campaigns around the environmental friendliness of its diesel engines. As we know, it turned out they were being somewhat economical with the truth in that regard. Dieselgate really hit the reputation of the car maker, particularly in markets with stricter emissions laws and tighter environmental regulations.
In South Africa, though, consumers' fondness for Volkswagen seems unaffected and if you were to conduct a snap poll in your car-buying circles, many are likely to show appreciation for the concept of diesel passenger cars.
Volkswagen and its subsidiaries have churned out a number of hits here. Remember the popularity of the 1.9 TDI motor in the Audi A4 B6, Golf 4, Polo 4 and even the Seat Ibiza Cupra?
Then there were more extreme diesel creations, like the mighty Touareg V10 TDI and Audi Q7 with a monstrous 6.0-litre, V12 TDI delivering a brutal 1,000Nm.
The V12 engine incorporated some of the technologies featured in the V10 TDI Le Mans racer of the day.
In 2023 diesel forms a very small part of the Volkswagen Group story, as the manufacturer transitions away from internal combustion and towards electrification.
But you can still have TDI flavours in certain product lines. Recently, without much fanfare, a diesel derivative was added to the current Tiguan range.
It is offered in R-Line specification by default, equipped in addition with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
The model sits between the 1.4 TSI R-Line and 2.0 TSI R-Line on the grade walk, priced at R794,800 before options. Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Replete with R-Line kit, the model offers notable distinction between the standard and Life versions, thanks to its more assertive front and rear bumper designs, lower mouldings and rear spoiler. A set of 19-inch Valencia alloys are part of the deal, but buyers can upgrade to the optional 20-inch Suzuka variety, which appear to fill the arches more substantially, boasting an edgier design with a diamond-cut finish.
The four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel displaces 1,968cc. Output is rated at 130kW and 380Nm. Transmission is handled by a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
From inside the cabin; the engine is hushed to comfortable levels, while the lack of vibration points to generous levels of dampening materials in the engine bay and between the firewall. At idle, only a truly discerning ear might be able to suss out that this is a TDI.
The cabin of the Tiguan is appropriately outfitted for the modern era. An eight-inch central touchscreen is standard, while a 9.2-inch system incorporating navigation is an optional extra. A digital instrument cluster is standard, with configurable displays.
Tactile quality is of the expected Volkswagen standard, boasting soft finishes and a general sense of solidity. And while the new Tiguan interior emphasises screens and fewer buttons, there are some of traditional touchpoints: a physical gear selector and rotary dial for headlamp functions. Boot space is a sizeable 615l. The spare wheel is of the space-saver, Marie biscuit variety.
When we last sampled a Tiguan, it was in Allspace guise, with the 1.4 TSI motor. Our main gripe was with the engine, which felt less sprightly than required, especially in urban conditions.
There are no criticisms to be levelled at the 2.0 TDI on the power delivery front. Around town, it feels strong; its richness of torque keeping things on the boil without strain. It will cruise all day long at the national limit. A little beyond that, in those moments where you find yourself needing to overtake more briskly.
Testing the 4Motion system on dusty roads and on wet surfaces, the extra layer of confidence it adds to an already superb chassis, makes for worry-free driving in all conditions. Grip is excellent and the Tiguan handles spirited driving with aplomb.
Ground clearance is 201mm, but if you plan to trek off asphalt, perhaps stick to the standard 19-inch wheel fitment. Volkswagen claims a combined consumption of 6.6l/100km. Drive without trying to save diesel and you'll probably see closer to 8l/100km.
The Tiguan faces stiff competition in the C-segment sport-utility vehicle arena, with accomplished new generation rivals like the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai to be reckoned with.
They also come in with more competitive pricing and a lengthier list of standard amenities.
Diesel options are scant in the category. Alternatives to the Tiguan TDI include the Hyundai Tucson 2.0 D Elite (R749,900) and Mazda CX-5 2.2 DE Akera AWD (R765,500). Option the Volkswagen to the level of the Mazda and you would be paying close to the R850,000 mark.
Make no mistake, the diesel Tiguan is an excellent vehicle, but there are more affordable ways to get your oil-burning kicks.