Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Hilux GR-Sport

29 May 2023 - 09:10 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra Karoo Dusk

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he samples the Mahindra Karoo Dusk.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she reviews the the rugged Isuzu D-Max.
Motoring
2 months ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the wild new Ford Ranger Raptor.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives
  3. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Why our Ford Ranger XLT is the ultimate urban warrior Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...