WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Fortuner

24 August 2023 - 16:49 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he puts the latest Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX through its paces on Cape Town sand dunes and everyday roads. 

MORE:

