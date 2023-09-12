Sink into the car's comfortable cabin and you will notice a couple of bespoke interior mods including black suede door inserts, GT/CS branded floor mats and an instrument panel finished in carbon hex aluminium with a “California Special” script badge on the passenger side. The ventilated/heated front seats, also finished in black suede, feature GT/CS logos embroidered on the head rests and feature bold red contrast stitching.
The standard features list is generous too, with highlights coming in the form of a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, two USB ports, on-board navigation, adaptive cruise control and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with a subwoofer neatly mounted in the boot.
Yeah, you get a decent amount of swag for your dough here and that's before you even factor in the Mustang's headlining feature: an old-school naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 engine pumping out 330kW at 7,000rpm and 529Nm of torque at 4,600rpm. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission (unfortunately there's no more option of a manual), performance is brisk, with Ford claiming a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Mustang GT CS joins our stable
Image: Thomas Falkiner
The venerable Ford Mustang has always been a strong polariser of opinion. There's no middle ground here, you either love it or hate it. I, for one, have always been a fan of this Dearborn pony car ever since my godfather handed me a copy of Peter Yates' neo-noir action thriller film, Bullitt, back in 1999. Seeing Steve McQueen blast around the streets of San Francisco in his Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT fastback was something of a revelation — one that introduced me to American car culture and the allure of the V8.
In just 113 minutes, this obscure celluloid time capsule proved there was so much more beyond the all-too-familiar German cars I had obsessed over for most of my formative teenage years. Indeed, I no longer lusted after a Volkswagen Rallye Golf but rather a 1964½ 289 Fastback with a set of torque-thrust wheels and a lightly silenced exhaust system.
Though this fantasy never became reality (I ended up getting a Ford Fiesta 1.6 instead), I was fortunate enough to spend — and continue to spend — a considerable amount of time behind the wheel of a first-generation Mustang at race tracks around the country. You see being something of a car nut himself, my godfather picked up on my newfound affinity for Detroit iron and decided it would be a good idea to purchase a 1965 Fastback just before the early 2000s muscle car boom hit the South African market. Long story short, but what was supposed to be a modified weekend warrior quickly morphed into a full-on Shelby Mustang GT-350R replica with a 5.7l Ford Racing crate motor beneath its fibreglass hood.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Running in Sunday Times colours, I made my local circuit racing debut in this incredible machine and in doing so realised what had always been one of my greatest ambitions.
Now I could easily write a thousand more words on my experiences in this car but doing so would detract from the brief at hand. I suppose the purpose of this preamble was to get across that the Mustang and I share some history: it's one of those cars I have a soft spot for, which is why I was thrilled to be offered a GT California Special as a long-term tester.
One of a litany of special edition Mustang derivatives offered by the Blue Oval, the CS is basically a standard GT Fastback fitted with some go-faster styling mods. Limited to just 100 units here in South Africa, these include a gloss-black honeycomb radiator grille with red GT/CS badging, an extended front diffuser, grey 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, side air scoops and a fixed rear wing attached to the boot lid. The bottom of the doors are home to multicoloured side stripes featuring hidden “California Special” script that is near invisible in low light, but becomes way more prominent in strong sunlight.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Image: Thomas Falkiner
A Brembo brake package is standard as is adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres (255/40 front, 275/40 rear) and an active quad-tailpipe exhaust system, the timbre of which can be adjusted from mild to balls-out dragster wild.
Though some might question the logic of getting a sixth-generation Ford Mustang as a long-termer so late in its life cycle (especially as the seventh-generation model is already on sale in the US), the fact that you can still walk into a Ford dealership and buy one makes it relevant to our local consumer base. Besides, purchasing one in 2023 means you benefit from years of behind-the-scenes bug-fettling; meaning you are probably going to get the best Mustang ownership experience for your money.
Regardless, it's going to be loads of fun putting the Lucid Red Ford Mustang GT California Special through its paces over the next three months. Watch this space for updates.
2023 Ford Mustang GT California Special: Update 1
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 9,008km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 9,249km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 10.3l/100km
PRICE AS TESTED: R1,154,900
PRAISES: Plenty of presence and a characterful V8 engine make even the shortest commute feel, uh, special.
GRIPES: Not looking forward to the fuel bills.
