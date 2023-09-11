New Models

Flagship Mazda CX-60 Takumi is headed for Mzansi

11 September 2023 - 11:58 By Motoring staff
The CX-60 Takumi is powered by a 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel mild hybrid powertrain making 158kW and 550Nm.
Image: Supplied

Mazda confirmed on Monday its potent CX-60 Takumi derivative is en route to South Africa.  

Joining the 141kW/261Nm 2.5l petrol models launched earlier in the year, the Takumi sports a 3.3l six-cylinder turbodiesel mild hybrid powertrain making 158kW and 550Nm. As with its petrol siblings, this unit is meshed to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

As the flagship of the CX-60 range, the Takumi features exclusive exterior styling features such as a bespoke front bumper design and a bar-type piano black grille, while a bright metal finish is applied to the front signature wings, side signatures and glazing surrounds. Customers can also look forward to a full set of black 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

“The CX-60 is a brilliant SUV in any derivative, and we are thrilled to be adding the Takumi to our local range,” says Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa. 

The Mazda CX-60 Takumi is expected to arrive in South Africa in February 2024. Pricing and full specification will be confirmed closer to the time.

