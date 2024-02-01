LONG-TERM UPDATE 9 | Looking back at 5,000km spent with our Ford Mustang GT CS

I am sad to report my carport is empty. After four months and exactly 5,414km the roisterous “Lucid Red” Mustang GT California Special has returned to Ford South Africa.

It was a memorable ride all right; one tinged with mostly good memories and a lot of fun along the way. Also, in an automotive world where turbocharging and electrification dominate proceedings, it was kind of special to spend so much seat time in a machine as unapologetically old-school. For at its core the Mustang remains a relatively simple beast with a large, naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 engine sending a shed ton of power to the rear axle: a tried and tested performance recipe that has done the US proud for decades.

Though some will deride this objectively old-fashioned approach to going fast, the truth is it gives Ford's pony car a genuinely likable persona. It feels real. While so many of its competitors rely on manufactured exhaust notes and cabin sound symposers to extract fake drama to their homogenised power units, the Mustang broadcasts a bellow 100% authentic. This is no lead singer wannabe quavering through Auto-Tune; this is the Boss belting it out loud and proud and with feeling to a packed crowd at Giants Stadium. Dig?

Backing up this soulful timbre is a body design that commands similar endearment. As it stands, the sixth-generation is pretty much dead now (production ended in April 2023) with its seventh-generation replacement taking over in most global markets (expect it to land in South Africa soon). Despite this and the fact it was penned more than 10 years ago, the amount of necks it still manages to twist on a daily basis is, quite frankly, ridiculous.