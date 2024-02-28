REVIEW | Ford Everest Wildtrak offers V6 punch, but at a price

Chunky 20-inch alloy wheels shod with 255/55 tyres are standard issue on the Everest Wildtrak and though they are jolly nice to look at, I did find them to negatively affect the vehicle's ride quality over choppier sects of tarmac. I'd be tempted to swap them for the optional 18-inch alloys wrapped in more comfortable 255/65 all-terrain tyres. Aside from being extra resistant to potholes, they'll also make off-roading an easier affair.
Priced from R1,160,600, the Ford Everest Wildtrak is certainly not cheap but it is the most affordable way to wrangle this seven-seater SUV with V6 power as the flagship Everest Platinum model commands an additional R64,300. While I certainly enjoyed the increased punch provided by the two extra cylinders, I feel I would in these uncertain economic times be happier saving R261,600 (R187,900 if you need four-wheel drive) and garaging the entry-level Everest XLT with its less potent but more efficient 2.0l diesel offering more affordable everyday running costs. Unless one absolutely needs that hike in power and torque (or those shouty look-at-me styling chops), so should you.
Fast facts 2024 Ford Everest 3.0TD V6 4WD Wildtrak
Engine: 2,993cc V6 turbodiesel
Power: 184kW at 3,250rpm
Torque: 600Nm from 1,750 — 2,250rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
0-100km/h: N/A
Top speed: N/A
Fuel: 12.5l/100km (achieved)
Price: From R1,160,600
It is hard to believe nearly two years have elapsed since I shared a previous generation Ford Everest XLT with Sowetan Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu.
A member of our long-term test fleet for several months, both of us scribes became fans of this seven-seater SUV as it proved an absolutely cracking all-rounder capable of dealing with everyday city driving and out of town adventures with equal aplomb.
I drove it to and from the Western Cape a few times and was left most impressed by its cross-country legs, ample space and fatigue-busting comfort.
Image: Supplied
Surprisingly luxurious and refined for something based on such rugged underpinnings (a body-on-frame architecture borrowed from the previous generation Ranger), the burly Everest also didn't cost much to run. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission, its 2.0l four-cylinder biturbo diesel engine sipped as little as 7.3l/100km when steered down the N1 at the national speed limit. Sometimes with the cruise control on, but mainly without.
Criticisms? Despite boasting impressive on-paper power figures (157kW and 500Nm), real-world performance always seemed somewhat languid in the Everest XLT. Lazy off the line, I described its in-gear acceleration as straddling a fine line between “barely adequate and barely inadequate”. And this was only with myself and minimal luggage in the vehicle.
Consequently I found myself wondering what life in this machine might be like with a bigger multi-cylinder motor nestled beneath its bonnet: an option lacking in the second-generation model (that old 3.2l five-cylinder turbodiesel was a proper wet blanket).
Image: Supplied
I recently got my chance as I spent a few days behind the wheel of the latest third-generation Everest Wildtrak equipped with the Blue Oval's new 3.0l V6 turbodiesel churning out a more substantial 184kW and 600Nm worth of torque. Mated to the brand's 10-speed gearbox controlled via a small and somewhat fiddly E-Shifter mounted on the centre console, power is sent to all four paws via Ford's permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled, on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case. It offers four drive modes as standard: 4A (automatic), 4H (high-range), 4L (low-range for rough terrain) and 2H, which when selected engages the rear wheels only.
As I hardly ventured much beyond Johannesburg city limits, I used this mode exclusively for the duration of my test period in which I managed to rack up a paltry 160km. Not a lot of mileage in the saddle, granted, but enough to notice a significant difference in the amount of straight-line shove offered by the creamy smooth and remarkably quiet V6.
Around the suburbs you no longer have to worry about having your backside handed to you by a Honda Jazz when pulling away from traffic lights, while on the highway the difference in in-gear acceleration is pretty much chalk and cheese. Thanks to the extra torque I also noticed significantly less hunting between ratios, something that proved most evident during my tenure with the previous generation model with its 2.0l motor.
There is a trade-off and that, folks, is fuel economy. While the four-pot in our long-term XLT could easily average about 8.5l/100km in urban driving without much effort, the V6 proved considerably more thirsty with the on-board computer hovering about 15l/100km when locked into the everyday suburban commute. Fortunately things improved as soon as I steered the Wildtrak down the M1 with the instantaneous readout dropping to about the 6l/100km mark at the legal limit. This tells me longer jaunts should prove to be an economical affair. Around town though, be prepared to spend more time and money at the pumps. Though it must be said that for people with large families, gear-intensive hobbies and/or trailers to tow this will be a price worth paying for the increased muscle.
Elsewhere the Everest Wildtrak goes about its business similar to every other new Ford Everest/Ranger product I've experienced over the past year, which means you get class-leading levels of refinement with an interior even more car-like than its predecessor could muster. Standard equipment is generous and includes standout features such as a 360º camera adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking, blind-spot monitoring, full leather upholstery, wireless charging, eight-way electric front seat adjustment, digital instrument cluster, dedicated off-road screen built into the infotainment system and six preset drive modes (normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud and ruts and sand). There's also a moon roof and, being a Wildtrak, yellow contrast stitching applied to the dashboard, doors, steering wheel and seats. Up front the latter do without heating, which seems like an oversight.
