Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 VW Amarok

13 March 2024 - 08:29 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Volkswagen Amarok double-cab.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 GWM Tank 300

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the rugged new GWM Tank 300.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV takes a 2024 BMW XM to the drag strip

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes the BMW XM drag racing at Cape Town's Killarney Raceway.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Ford Mustang GT CS

Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW says tough market to weigh on car sales growth in 2024 news
  2. The 2024 SA Car of the Year test days in review Features
  3. The rise of affordable Eastern imports in South Africa Features
  4. REVIEW | Frugal Honda Amaze likes urban commutes but not the open road Reviews
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 VW Amarok Reviews

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave