Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Ford Mustang GT CS
Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Lexus RX350h
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi RS6 Avant Performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos