Elvis Ramosebudi‚ the man accused of plotting a coup by planning to assassinate politicians and prominent South Africans‚ appeared in court on Thursday.

He made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to August 4 for the state to disclose the contents of the docket.

Ramosebudi is accused of heading two counter organisations – The Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

He allegedly sent a letter to businesses asking for funding for the coup.

A letter‚ dated 25 October 2016‚ details the so-called assassination plot‚ targets of which would have been President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane and 17 other high-ranking politicians and prominent South Africans.