Alleged coup plotter appears in court
Elvis Ramosebudi‚ the man accused of plotting a coup by planning to assassinate politicians and prominent South Africans‚ appeared in court on Thursday.
He made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to August 4 for the state to disclose the contents of the docket.
Ramosebudi is accused of heading two counter organisations – The Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.
He allegedly sent a letter to businesses asking for funding for the coup.
A letter‚ dated 25 October 2016‚ details the so-called assassination plot‚ targets of which would have been President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane and 17 other high-ranking politicians and prominent South Africans.
Under the heading Let’s Help Save South Africa‚ the letter reads: “President Jacob Zuma and his corrupt state capture syndicate are now seriously undermining our nation cannot and indeed will not succeed in curtailing the people constitutional right to freedom and democracy.
“It is now in our hands as the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance to request financial assistance and support for the amount of R60-million in order to finance our undercover coup plot mission to assassinate Jacob Zuma and his entire state capture regime‚” it continues.
The letter then provides a Standard Bank account number and also a list of the targets and is signed by the arrested suspect.
- TimesLIVE
