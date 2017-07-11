Man not first to give birth in UK

A UK man announced he was the first in the country to give birth - only to have the title snatched away by another transgender man who revealed that he had given birth weeks earlier.

Hayden Cross, 21, and Scott Parker, 23, born women, chose to put their gender transitions on hold to have children before full surgery made it impossible.

Both planto return to gender reassignment surgery as soon as possible.

Cross announced on Saturday that his daughter, Trinity-Leigh, was delivered by Caesarean section last month. He had found a sperm donor on Facebook and inseminated himself.

But Parker then revealed that he gave birth to daughter Sara in April. She was conceived after a drunken one-night stand with a friend in August last year.

Cross was born Paige but has been living legally as a man for more than three years and takes male hormones.

He had asked the UK's National Health Sevice to freeze his eggs before completing the transition in the hope that he might have children in later years, but the health service refused.

"I faced the prospect of not becoming the man I'm supposed to be, physically, or a dad," he told The Sun newspaper on Saturday.

"I found the donor on the internet.

"I found I was pregnant two weeks after the sperm was inserted. I was happy but I knew it would be backtracking on my transition. It's a very female thing to carry a baby and it goes against everything I feel in my body."

Parker gave birth seven weeks before Cross.

He had been living as a man for two years but put his transition on hold to have Sara.