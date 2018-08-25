Political knives out for embattled Tshwane mayor Msimanga over dodgy R12bn contract

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is fighting for his political life amid murmurs that black members of the DA in the city could vote with the opposition to oust him.

Msimanga is facing scrutiny over how much he knew about of a R12bn contract awarded to an engineering consultancy to manage the city’s infrastructure projects. The fallout has led to the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

A motion of no confidence in Msimanga will be debated in council on Thursday.

The Sunday Times understands that, in the event the vote takes place through a secret ballot, some members of the DA caucus are ready to vote with the opposition.

Msimanga does not see eye to eye with DA Tshwane regional chair Abel Tau, who Msimanga snubbed for a position on the mayoral committee.

