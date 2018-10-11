The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday denounced the appointment of Tito Mboweni as finance minister‚ saying the working class was "doomed".

"As Numsa we celebrated when Mboweni's term as Reserve Bank governor came to an end‚" Numsa chairman Andrew Chirwa said in a statement.

"This is because Mboweni is hostile to the working class majority. During his tenure as governor of the Reserve Bank‚ he bent over backwards to champion neo-liberal macro-economic policies‚ of the governing party‚ the ANC. These disastrous policies have entrenched and empowered a small minority of White Monopoly Capitalists in the economy."

Listing what Numsa deemed Mboweni's failures‚ Chirwa said he had promoted the maintenance of high interest rates.