Two years after Global Citizen event, more than 100m lives have been changed

Two years ago, Johannesburg hosted the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his vision for peace and equality.

On December 2 2018 — the centenary of Mandela's birth — more than 70,000 “global citizens”, artists and world leaders rallied in Johannesburg in support of the international Sustainable Development Goals, or Global Goals, which were drawn up in 2015 to end poverty, battle inequality and address climate change.

Between these tens of thousands of supporters, nearly 6m charitable actions were taken in the six months leading up to the event in Johannesburg.

Leaders from Belgium, SA, Mozambique, the World Bank, SA, the US-based President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), and many other countries and organisations responded by pledging R104bn to 60 commitments in health, sanitation, education and more.

At the event, hosts Sir Bob Geldof, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker introduced performances by musicians such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran and Sho Madjozi.