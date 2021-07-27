News

FREE WEBINAR | A region on fire: The quest to rebuild SA

Join us online at the next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE on July 29 at 12.30pm

27 July 2021 - 13:34

    

Members of the community come out in numbers to help with clean-up operations after the days of looting and rioting in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Members of the community come out in numbers to help with clean-up operations after the days of looting and rioting in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Image: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

The economic struggle to recover from Covid-19 has been compounded by existing structural crises that manifest through outcries which, as we have seen, can turn deadly and destructive.

The events of the previous weeks have left parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng devastated and many asking: Is it because of poverty? Disenfranchisement? Was it an insurrection?

Importantly, are traditional political parties able to address the complex web of South Africans' changing needs? 

The interconnection of the Southern African region has a rich story to tell; where does SA feature in this broader picture and are we aware of what is unfolding among our neighbours against the backdrop of our own challenges?

Join us at the next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE with Mkokeli Advisory as we examine the SA situation, and the quest to rebuild, from every angle.

Event details:

Date: July 29 2021

Time: 12.30

 

>>Click here to register for this FREE discussion >>           

subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills News

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...