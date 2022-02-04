News

Alleged parliament arsonist to hear bail verdict today

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
04 February 2022 - 09:41

The alleged parliament arsonist, 49-year-old Zandile Mafe, will hear today if he will be granted bail to go home and watch TV until his trial begins.

During his bail proceedings last week Mafe   said he was no threat to society, and if granted bail he would return to his house in Khayelitsha to watch DStv all day.

Originally from Mahikeng, Mafe is facing charges of housebreaking, arson, theft and terrorism related to the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct on January 2.

He has denied any wrong doing.

In a surprising moment in court, he admitted to being “friends” with the late AWB leader Eugene Terre’Blanche and to protesting for the release of Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś.

Magistrate Michelle Adams will present her bail decision from 11am.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | What Zandile Mafe will do if he’s released on bail this week

TimesLIVE Video brings you an update on the curious case of the parliament fire and the chief suspect, Zandile Mafe, ahead of his bail hearing on ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche, denies setting fire to parliament

Alleged parliament fire starter, Zandile Mafe, testified in his bail hearing on Saturday January 29 2022 and denied ever setting foot inside ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  3. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...