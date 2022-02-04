Alleged parliament arsonist to hear bail verdict today

The alleged parliament arsonist, 49-year-old Zandile Mafe, will hear today if he will be granted bail to go home and watch TV until his trial begins.

During his bail proceedings last week Mafe said he was no threat to society, and if granted bail he would return to his house in Khayelitsha to watch DStv all day.

Originally from Mahikeng, Mafe is facing charges of housebreaking, arson, theft and terrorism related to the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct on January 2.

He has denied any wrong doing.

In a surprising moment in court, he admitted to being “friends” with the late AWB leader Eugene Terre’Blanche and to protesting for the release of Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś.

Magistrate Michelle Adams will present her bail decision from 11am.

TimesLIVE