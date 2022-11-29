And the big winners of the 2022 Radio Awards are ...

SA’s radio industry came out in full force on Saturday at the prestigious 2022 Radio Awards gala dinner.

Now in its 12th year, the Radio Awards are SA's most prestigious radio broadcast awards, recognising the personalities at the microphone as well as those operating behind the scenes to produce radio of the highest quality.

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in the campus, community, public broadcast service (PBS), commercial licence, podcast and internet radio sections.

The Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and Tuks FM (Campus).

Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions, which indicated innovation, audience growth, community outreach and general achievements, as well as their “X-factor”.