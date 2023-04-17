News

Double-storey house leaves Alex residents with no power

City Power discovered several informal houses were built on top of the electric network, making it hard to repair power outages.

17 April 2023 - 06:00
A double-storey house was found to be informally built on top of an electric network in Alexandra.
A double-storey house was found to be informally built on top of an electric network in Alexandra.
Image: Supplied

Residents of Alexandra will experience a delay in restoring power due to people building their houses on the electric network, making it hard to repair power faults.

City Power said they are concerned residents also extend their homes under the electric network which delays technicians locating faults to repair.

This is the reason residents of Tsutsumani extensions 7 and 8 spent several days with no electricity, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

“The outage was due to multiple cable faults which were located under about three informal houses built on top of the cable servitude,” he said.

This led authorities and the community to demolish two houses on Saturday to access the cable fault and repair the exposed cables.

On Sunday morning, another fault was discovered under a third house, a double-storey. The community and authorities were discussing plans to demolish the house to access the fault and repair it, said Mangena.

However, this will worsen the delays in restoring the power outage of Far East Bank distributor.

“The issue of illegal structures built on top of and under the electricity infrastructure has been raised before with the community. Unfortunately, it is not only dangerous and illegal, but delays our work when we have to repair and do maintenance on the electricity infrastructure,” Mangena.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

It will take five days to fully restore supply to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane: Rand Water

It will take Rand Water nearly a week to fully restore water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the utility said on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Collapsed pylons were repaired before thieves hit them again: Tshwane

City of Tshwane is scrambling to reconnect power as several suburbs remain in the dark
News
4 days ago

City power employee, contractors among six nabbed for theft, vandalism

A City Power employee faces disciplinary action while two of its contractors were fired after they were apparently caught committing crimes against ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  3. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  4. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa
  5. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele