South Africa

It will take five days to fully restore supply to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane: Rand Water

15 April 2023 - 16:12 By TImesLIVE
Rand Water says power to its facilities should be restored by 5pm on Saturday.
Rand Water says power to its facilities should be restored by 5pm on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Maridav

It will take Rand Water nearly a week to fully restore water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the utility said on Saturday.

“Rand Water’s Mapleton booster pumping station had a power failure that halted pumping at the station. Mapleton station is supplied with power by the City of Ekurhuleni. The City of Ekurhuleni and Eskom are on-site working towards ensuring power is restored at the station,” Rand Water said.

It is expected power will be restored at about 5pm on Saturday, but it will take five days to fully restore water supply, it added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Low pressure to no water for most of Tshwane, says Rand Water

Rand Water says a power supply failure at its Mapleton booster station in Tshwane, which is supplied from an Ekurhuleni substation, has affected the ...
News
7 hours ago

Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the flooding occurred when the water utility was fixing a major water leak on the B8 pipeline from Zuikerbosch ...
News
1 day ago

Parts of Tshwane without water for eight hours as Rand Water repairs leaks

The planned water shutdown in Tshwane is expected to last for eight hours as Rand Water repairs the B8 pipeline leak.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele