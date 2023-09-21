News

Local partners' Karpowership fight heads to court

21 September 2023 - 20:46
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

Turkish power ship giant Karadeniz Holdings Ltd (KHL) has taken back its shares from its empowerment partners, Powergroup SA, just days before a court would hear arguments in an application to interdict them from doing exactly that. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Battle over BEE billions taken to court News
  2. Karpowership granted licences for floating power generation by SA regulator South Africa

Latest

  1. Double blow for woman claiming house from deceased friend's estate News
  2. Cash-flush KZN tenderpreneur dies in police shootout at luxury Zimbali Estate News
  3. FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Life as a female submariner in the SA Navy News
  4. ‘A fire at sea, or a storm — there is nothing quite like it’: Rear Admiral on ... News
  5. Local partners' Karpowership fight heads to court News

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...