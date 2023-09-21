AlphaTauri will be keeping Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024

AlphaTauri is retaining drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2024 Formula One season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The immediate future of rookie Liam Lawson remains in doubt, however, per the report.

The announcement could be made official before Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, 34, is an eight-time F1 winner. The Australian joined AlphaTauri on loan from Red Bull Racing in July and replaced Nyck de Vries.

Tsunoda, 23, started racing for AlphaTauri in 2021 and is still looking for his first podium finish. The Japanese driver is 17th in the F1 driver standings, tops on his team.

Lawson, 21, has been filling in since Ricciardo broke a bone in his hand before last month's Dutch Grand Prix. The New Zealander finished ninth at last Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix to earn his first career F1 points.