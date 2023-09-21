Motorsport

AlphaTauri will be keeping Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024

21 September 2023 - 20:26 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
AlphaTauri is retaining drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2024 Formula One season, ESPN reported on Thursday.
AlphaTauri is retaining drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2024 Formula One season, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

AlphaTauri is retaining drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2024 Formula One season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The immediate future of rookie Liam Lawson remains in doubt, however, per the report.

The announcement could be made official before Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, 34, is an eight-time F1 winner. The Australian joined AlphaTauri on loan from Red Bull Racing in July and replaced Nyck de Vries.

Tsunoda, 23, started racing for AlphaTauri in 2021 and is still looking for his first podium finish. The Japanese driver is 17th in the F1 driver standings, tops on his team.

Lawson, 21, has been filling in since Ricciardo broke a bone in his hand before last month's Dutch Grand Prix. The New Zealander finished ninth at last Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix to earn his first career F1 points.

Russell says final-lap Singapore incident is 'history'

George Russell put his Singapore Grand Prix crash behind him on Thursday and said he would not make such a costly mistake when Mercedes were again ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Norris calls for harsher penalties for drivers who impede others

Formula One should be tougher on drivers who impede others because it has become rife in the sport and nobody seems to care enough, McLaren's Lando ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Red Bull set for Suzuka celebration after Singapore shock

Red Bull need to score only a point more than Mercedes at Suzuka on Sunday to retain their Formula One constructors' title and trigger celebrations ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. AlphaTauri will be keeping Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024 Motorsport
  2. Toyota Vitz X-Cite set to thrill Mzansi New Models
  3. Russell says final-lap Singapore incident is 'history' Motorsport
  4. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  5. Mercedes-Benz named coolest motor vehicle brand in South Africa news

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...