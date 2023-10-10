Kick-start your career: don't miss the Goethe-Institut SA's free expo
This is your chance to find out about the training, work, internship and scholarship opportunities offered by leading German, Austrian and Swiss companies in SA
Did you know that there are over 600 German, Austrian and Swiss companies in SA that employ more than 90,000 people? If you'd like to kick-start your career at one of these organisations, don't miss the Goethe-Institut SA's free career expo on November 4 in Parkwood, Johannesburg.
The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany in 98 countries worldwide. It facilitates international cultural co-operation abroad, promotes knowledge of the German language, and the professional qualification of teachers in German. It supports more than 100,000 schools around the globe to offer high-quality German teaching.
Whether you're a learner, a graduate or a qualified professional (with or without German knowledge), the Goethe-Institut SA's career expo is your chance to find out more about the training, work, internship and scholarship opportunities offered by leading German, Austrian and Swiss organisations located across the country.
Some of the big names that will be present include Europa Park, BASF, Bosch, Daimler Truck, the Red Cross, DHL, the department of basic education, BMW IT-Hub, Mercedes-Benz and SAP.
Goethe-Institut SA career expo programme
• 10am to 3pm: Business info stands
• 10am to 11am: Workshop: my first CV and interview
• 11am to 12am: German embassy Pretoria: Visa information session
• 12:30pm to 1pm: German language crash course
• 12:30pm to 1.45pm: Panel discussion: The relevance of German for career opportunities in SA
• 2pm to 2.30pm: German language crash course
The career expo promises a day filled with a variety of activities, food stalls and music.
One of the highlights will be an enlightening panel discussion, where experts will examine the relevance of German for career opportunities in SA, and explore possible synergies between German and local organisations and the government.
The panel includes:
- Moderator Samia Chasi, manager for strategic initiatives, partnership development and research at the International Education Association of SA and chair of the German International School in Johannesburg's school board;
- Charity Kanyane, educational psychologist and career development expert at the department of basic education;
- Yves Nono, regional president of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Africa; and
- Zola Mkumla, MD of Ziduli Capital, and owner of the Hermannsburg School (formerly the German School Hermannsburg).
You'll also be able to have free professional profile photos taken for your CV and stand the chance to win exciting prizes. The awesome grand prize is a trip to Germany to enjoy a two-week German language course, including return economy flights, accommodation and a meal allowance.
The German, Austrian and Swiss companies located around SA want to use the Goethe-Institut SA's expo as opportunity to chat to you, so don't miss out on this great opportunity. Register for this free event today.
For more information, email Amanda de Beer at amanda.debeer@goethe.de.
This article was sponsored by the Goethe-Institut SA.