Kick-start your career: don't miss the Goethe-Institut SA's free expo

Did you know that there are over 600 German, Austrian and Swiss companies in SA that employ more than 90,000 people? If you'd like to kick-start your career at one of these organisations, don't miss the Goethe-Institut SA's free career expo on November 4 in Parkwood, Johannesburg.

The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany in 98 countries worldwide. It facilitates international cultural co-operation abroad, promotes knowledge of the German language, and the professional qualification of teachers in German. It supports more than 100,000 schools around the globe to offer high-quality German teaching.

Whether you're a learner, a graduate or a qualified professional (with or without German knowledge), the Goethe-Institut SA's career expo is your chance to find out more about the training, work, internship and scholarship opportunities offered by leading German, Austrian and Swiss organisations located across the country.

Some of the big names that will be present include Europa Park, BASF, Bosch, Daimler Truck, the Red Cross, DHL, the department of basic education, BMW IT-Hub, Mercedes-Benz and SAP.