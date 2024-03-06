Top tax tips for entrepreneurs who are self-employed

Running your own business can at times feel like a fine balancing act between managing cash flow, the never-ending quest for new business, ensuring satisfied customers and remaining tax compliant.

The challenges are exponential in a tight economy amid persistent load-shedding, high interest rates and creeping inflation.

The national budget, announced in February, made no inflationary adjustment to income tax brackets for small businesses. The corporate tax rate remained at 27%.

Given that no inflationary adjustments have been made to the tax brackets, it's arguably more important than ever that self-employed individuals claim back from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) what they can.

Before identifying exactly what can — and can’t — be claimed back from Sars, it’s worth mentioning that there are rules and regulations regarding which expenses can be claimed back, what is considered a business expense and what is tax deductible. It’s worth brushing up on your knowledge of what is permitted.

One of the biggest traps self-employed individuals fall into is not correctly defining what is a home office. You can’t, for example, claim expenses for a home office if that office is your dining room table or in your lounge or bedroom. Rather, a home office needs to be a dedicated room — or set of rooms — that is suitably and permanently outfitted as office space.

Another trap is not keeping adequate records of your business expenses and not adequately differentiating between personal and business expenses. Detailed and clear records are key to successfully separating personal expenses from your business expenses.

To avoid treating your business income as personal income, it’s a good idea to have a separate bank account for your business. This also helps to separate your business expenses from your personal expenses.