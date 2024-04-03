Boost for biodiversity and sustainable development in eastern and southern Africa

In a landmark moment for environmental stewardship and sustainable development, a beacon of hope emerges on the African continent.

The unveiling of the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) for Biodiversity, Forests and Seascape Ecosystems Management at the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) in Nairobi, Kenya, marks a pivotal juncture in the preservation of the planet's natural heritage.

Nestled in the lush landscapes of eastern Africa, the RCMRD has long been a bastion of innovation and collaboration in the geospatial science and technology realms.

Now, with the inauguration of the RCoE, it embarks on a new chapter dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity, forests and seascape ecosystems across the region.

At the heart of this initiative lies a shared commitment to safeguarding the rich tapestry of life that thrives within these ecosystems. From the towering canopies of ancient forests to vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life, each facet of biodiversity holds invaluable ecological, economic and cultural significance.

Yet, in the face of escalating threats such as habitat loss, climate change and unsustainable exploitation, the need for action has never been more pressing.

The RCoE stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing these complex challenges. By bringing together governments, academia, civil society and international partners, it fosters a dynamic network of expertise and knowledge exchange.