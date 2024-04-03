Get ready to level up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series on its way to SA

Forget your birthday or Christmas, the date to get the most excited about this year is April 10 because that’s when Xiaomi releases the Redmi Note 13 series in SA.

This highly anticipated series punches above its weight, comprising a trio of smartphones — the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G — that deliver incredible features at prices that won't break the bank.

All three come in a suave and stealthy Midnight Black colourway, with the Redmi Note 13 also available in Ice Blue, the Redmi Note 13 Pro in Forest Green and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in Moonlight White.

There's another thing all of these sleek smartphones have in common — and it's a big plus: with some other brands you need to pay extra for a powerful fast charger to go with your new phone, but Xiaomi has included one in the box of each device in the Redmi Note 13 series.

With load-shedding proving to be just as much a staple of everyday life in 2024 as it was in previous years, having fast-charging options is a necessity.

All three phones have a huge 5,000mAh battery to get you through a day or more of work and play. And, when it comes time to juice them up, you can do so faster courtesy of the Redmi Note 13's 33W charger, the Redmi Note 13 Pro's 67W charger and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G's 120W charger.

With these speedy chargers in play, the Redmi Note 13 Pro powers up to 100% in just 45 minutes, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G cuts that down to an astounding 19 minutes — perfect for grabbing that crucial charge right before the next stage of load-shedding kicks in.