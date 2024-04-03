News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why corruption isn’t a victimless crime

03 April 2024 - 11:22 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Fraud in the healthcare sector is rife and leads to bad services and even patient deaths.

In this Health Beat episode, community leader Xolani Mnisi shares the horrors sometimes faced at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.

We also look at government’s planned National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. The NHI Bill promises to make good healthcare available to everyone. But will the scheme escape the clutches of corruption?

In 2021 Gauteng health department accountant Babita Deokaran was shot dead after uncovering a web of fraud at Tembisa Hospital. We spoke to the journalist who continued her fight against health corruption.

We also delve into the ways patients and health workers falsely claim money from medical aids in the private healthcare sector and how schemes try to curb it.

Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser and Justin Barlow

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE:

WATCH | Bhekisisa: What’s 95% safer than tobacco? Not vapes, say experts

If tobacco bill that’s before parliament comes through, the sale of e-cigarettes will be controlled in the same way as tobacco products.
News
5 days ago

BHEKISISA | Street vendors, vetkoeks and Cokes: ‘The food tastes good and is cheap’

The World Health Organisation said a child has obesity when their weight-to-height ratio at a certain age is more than that of 95% of children in ...
News
1 week ago

BHEKISISA OP-ED | Does SA’s biggest killer show up in your party’s manifesto?

Public health is political. We learnt that during the early days of the HIV epidemic when civil society stood up to Aids denialism.
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa
  2. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  3. Durban metro cop who allegedly shared video of dead girlfriend appears on ... South Africa
  4. Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN South Africa
  5. Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges