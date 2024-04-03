We also look at government’s planned National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. The NHI Bill promises to make good healthcare available to everyone. But will the scheme escape the clutches of corruption?
In 2021 Gauteng health department accountant Babita Deokaran was shot dead after uncovering a web of fraud at Tembisa Hospital. We spoke to the journalist who continued her fight against health corruption.
We also delve into the ways patients and health workers falsely claim money from medical aids in the private healthcare sector and how schemes try to curb it.
Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser and Justin Barlow
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why corruption isn’t a victimless crime
Fraud in the healthcare sector is rife and leads to bad services and even patient deaths.
In this Health Beat episode, community leader Xolani Mnisi shares the horrors sometimes faced at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.
We also look at government’s planned National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. The NHI Bill promises to make good healthcare available to everyone. But will the scheme escape the clutches of corruption?
In 2021 Gauteng health department accountant Babita Deokaran was shot dead after uncovering a web of fraud at Tembisa Hospital. We spoke to the journalist who continued her fight against health corruption.
We also delve into the ways patients and health workers falsely claim money from medical aids in the private healthcare sector and how schemes try to curb it.
Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser and Justin Barlow
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
MORE:
WATCH | Bhekisisa: What’s 95% safer than tobacco? Not vapes, say experts
BHEKISISA | Street vendors, vetkoeks and Cokes: ‘The food tastes good and is cheap’
BHEKISISA OP-ED | Does SA’s biggest killer show up in your party’s manifesto?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos