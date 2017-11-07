Africa

‘Join us‚’ Zimbabwe opposition says to axed vice-president

07 November 2017 - 12:23 By Nhlalo Ndaba
Emmerson Mnagagwa.
Emmerson Mnagagwa.
Image: Twitter/@hinamundi

The falling-out and eventual firing of Vice-President The falling-out and eventual firing of Vice-President Emmerson Mnagagwa has presented a window of opportunity for the opposition in Zimbabwe‚ because they believe he is the missing link in finishing off Zanu PF rule.has presented a window of opportunity for the opposition in Zimbabwe‚ because they believe he is the missing link in finishing off Zanu PF rule.

Widely seen as President Robert Mugabe's chief election strategist in the past‚ Mnangagwa became vice-president after having worked alongside Grace Mugabe to get rid of Joice Mujuru. With the tables turned‚ Mujuru has reached out the Mnangagwa with a peace offering.

"It is time to redeem yourself and walk out of this falling dynasty‚" she said in a statement. "Together we can build another great Zimbabwe not driven by love for power and money."

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)‚ led by Morgan Tsvangirai‚ said they could possibly work with Mnangagwa‚ “after he repents”.

"After he repents‚ he is free to join us in the MDC‚" national spokesperson Obet Gutu said.

It is widely understood that Mnangagwa has a strong support base in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces. Before he was fired from the second-most powerful job in the land‚ when he held the posts of both Vice-President and Minister of Justice‚ Legal and Parliamentary Affairs‚ his allies in both provinces were purged‚ as a preliminary towards weakening his influence. The justice ministry was then taken away from him.

He is still a member of the Zanu PF politburo – the central decision-making body – but calls for his expulsion from the party have gathered momentum‚ with all 10 of the country's provinces singing from the same hymn book.

READ MORE

Mugabe gives his deputy the marching orders

It's over! A relationship spanning over 40 years between Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his former blue-eyed boy - now former Vice President ...
News
20 hours ago

'I wouldn't go back to Zimbabwe': Elections offer little hope for crisis-hit country

Sithembiso Ncube‚ a teaching assistant at a tertiary institution in Zimbabwe‚ has not received a salary for nearly two months.
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe police arrest, charge US citizen over Mugabe insult Tweet

Zimbabwe police on Friday charged a U.S. citizen on suspicion of insulting President Robert Mugabe by calling him a "selfish and sick man" on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state South Africa
  2. 'Johannesburg road conditions deteriorating': Transport MMC South Africa
  3. ‘Johannesburg infrastructure past its lifespan’: Mashaba South Africa
  4. A quarter of Joburg water infrastructure has less than 10-year lifespan left South Africa
  5. Class act... ConCourt bails out students facing huge legal bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X