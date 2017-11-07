The falling-out and eventual firing of Vice-President The falling-out and eventual firing of Vice-President Emmerson Mnagagwa has presented a window of opportunity for the opposition in Zimbabwe‚ because they believe he is the missing link in finishing off Zanu PF rule.has presented a window of opportunity for the opposition in Zimbabwe‚ because they believe he is the missing link in finishing off Zanu PF rule.

Widely seen as President Robert Mugabe's chief election strategist in the past‚ Mnangagwa became vice-president after having worked alongside Grace Mugabe to get rid of Joice Mujuru. With the tables turned‚ Mujuru has reached out the Mnangagwa with a peace offering.

"It is time to redeem yourself and walk out of this falling dynasty‚" she said in a statement. "Together we can build another great Zimbabwe not driven by love for power and money."

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)‚ led by Morgan Tsvangirai‚ said they could possibly work with Mnangagwa‚ “after he repents”.

"After he repents‚ he is free to join us in the MDC‚" national spokesperson Obet Gutu said.

It is widely understood that Mnangagwa has a strong support base in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces. Before he was fired from the second-most powerful job in the land‚ when he held the posts of both Vice-President and Minister of Justice‚ Legal and Parliamentary Affairs‚ his allies in both provinces were purged‚ as a preliminary towards weakening his influence. The justice ministry was then taken away from him.

He is still a member of the Zanu PF politburo – the central decision-making body – but calls for his expulsion from the party have gathered momentum‚ with all 10 of the country's provinces singing from the same hymn book.