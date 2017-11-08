SA man in Lusaka jail over dagga lab

"It is a non-bailable offence. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Note, however, that further investigations are being carried out to ascertain the full extent of the case," said Manchishi via e-mail.

He added that while he couldn't discuss details of the case, he described conditions at the property.

"The lab contained an intricate system for the simulation of environmental conditions to support the plants that were being grown in polythene bags. The operation also led to the discovery of a suspected cryptocurrency machine," he said.

He added that the country's drugs law stipulated that Magan could get up to 10 years in jail for a first offence.

An e-mail to Magan's company, The Energy Shop, went unanswered yesterday.