Zim elections results due at 12.30pm on Wednesday

01 August 2018 - 11:10 By Ray Ndlovu
Supporters of Nelson Chamisa's opposition Movement for Democratic Change party sing and dance in the street outside the party's headquarters following general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 31, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabwean state media reported on Wednesday that an announcement of the presidential elections was due to be made at 12.30pm today.

The state owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting TV posted a tweet just after 10am that results would be released shortly after midday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is by law given up to five days to release the results.

The results were expected on August 4.

Both leading presidential candidates‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa‚ claimed a day after voting that they had won the election. The MDC Alliance which Chamisa leads has repeatedly said that it would not recognise an outcome that did not confirm Chamisa as the winner.

Various African observer missions that watched the poll on Monday were due to present their findings to journalists at a press briefing held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The preliminary report of the AU noted the peaceful conduct of the election.

Former Ethiopian prime minister‚ who is the head of the AU observer mission‚ said elections took place in a “peaceful and calm environment.”

