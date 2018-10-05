Africa

Rwandan court orders critic of president Paul Kagame released on bail

05 October 2018 - 12:24 By Clement Uwiringiyimana
Diane Rwigara (C), a prominent critic of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, is escorted by police officers as she arrives at the Nyarugenge intermediate court in Kigali on October 6, 2017.
Diane Rwigara (C), a prominent critic of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, is escorted by police officers as she arrives at the Nyarugenge intermediate court in Kigali on October 6, 2017.
Image: Cyril Ndegeya / AFP

A Rwandan court on Friday ordered the release on bail of a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame who was barred from running against him in an election last year.

A High Court judge said in the ruling that Diane Rwigara and her mother, who was arrested along with her last year, would be released immediately but that they were not allowed to leave the capital Kigali "without authorization".

As the judge read the ruling to the courtroom which was packed with diplomats, journalist and relatives of the two women who were wearing light pink prison uniforms, the room erupted into cheers and several people shouted "Praise to God!".

Rwigara and her mother were jailed in October 2017 on charges of incitement and forgery that were widely seen as politically motivated.

The 37-year-old businesswoman and activist has repeatedly accused Kagame of stifling dissent and criticised his Rwandan Patriotic Front's near total hold on power since it fought its way to office to end a genocide in 1994.

The court's ruling comes several weeks after Rwanda freed Victoire Ingabire, an opposition leader who had served six years of a 15-year jail term, after Kagame exercised his power to grant a pardon. 

- Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwandan opposition leader freed from jail

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire was unexpectedly freed from jail on Saturday after President Paul Kagame granted her early release, ...
News
20 days ago

Rwanda reconsiders role of snubbed French language

Rwanda turned its back on the French-speaking world when it chose English as the language of education a decade ago, but with bilingualism seen as an ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Write time‚ write place: A trip to the threshold of the Cape's matric exam vault South Africa
  2. Vryheid woman takes heart after innovative medical procedure South Africa
  3. Rapist ruined my daughter's soul‚ mother tells court South Africa
  4. Trio held for drug dealing in Ennerdale South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X