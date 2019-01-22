Shops reopen after iron fist crackdown in Zimbabwe

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube said arrests had been made thanks to the co-operation of the public.

"We are receiving tip-offs from responsible citizens but some of the looted appliances such as televisions are being smashed. That’s plain evil," he said.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have dispatched pro bono lawyers to represent people detained during and after the chaotic strike. Some of those arrested face murder charges.

In Bulawayo, Charles Thomas, 24, and Bernard Sibanda, 18, appeared in court for allegedly stoning to death police constable Alexio Maune, 32.

In Gweru, MDC Alliance member of parliament for Chiwundura Livingstone Chiminya was denied bail in a case in which he faces charges of inciting public violence. The MDC Alliance member of parliament for Mkoba Amos Chibaya also faces the same charge as Chiminya and was denied bail.

Remand prisons in Bulawayo and Harare are filled with those arrested during the chaotic demonstrations. Political activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube’s publicity office said the politician was being held at Khami Prison where visitors were not allowed. Eight armed police officers arrested him at his home.

Riot police blocked another potentially explosive but unrelated situation on Monday when they stopped dozens of survivors of the 1980s Matabeleland and Midlands Gukurahundi massacres from presenting a petition calling on authorities to open an inquest into the army slaughter of an estimated 20,000 civilians.

Led by Charles Thomas, a member of the Mthwakazi Liberation Front, the march failed because it was held at short notice.

Business as usual

Shops have reopened for business in Harare and Bulawayo - hardest hit by the turmoil sparked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fuel price hike. Service stations have also resumed selling fuel with their familiar long winding queues of customers.