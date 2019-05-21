WATCH | Zimbabweans reeling from 10-hour power cuts

With formal jobs scarce — unemployment is over 80% — the informal sector and small businesses are the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing 60% of the country’s $21bn (R302bn) gross domestic product, according to the International Monetary Fund.

While large companies can resort to fuel-driven generators to power their businesses, many small traders are struggling in a country where inflation soared to a new 10-year high of almost 76% in April, eroding incomes and savings.

"As you can see, I am not working. I have important orders that I need to deliver but there is no electricity. This will cost me clients and money," said Stephen Rupango, a welder in Harare’s Warren Park suburb.

SOLAR COSTS

Few Zimbabweans can afford to install solar panels as an alternative to fuel generators as the initial cost is prohibitively high. Major government-led solar power projects have so far failed due to lack of funding.

Munyaradzi Makoni, a barber in Marondera, a town some 70kms from the capital, said there were days he failed to work because of the blackouts so he and colleagues at his hairdressing salon planned to raise money to buy solar panels.

"My customers come during the day for a hair cut but most of the time there is no electricity. The other day there was no electricity from 6am up to 10pm so I will be out of business very soon if this continues," said Makoni.