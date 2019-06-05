Africa

SA court damns Lesotho ex-official to jail

05 June 2019 - 07:00 By Jeff Wicks
Beleaguered senior Lesotho government official Reatile Mochebelele is set to go to jail for a long time for charges relating to bribery.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

It’s the end of the line for a senior Lesotho government official – convicted for bribery relating to payouts from the Lesotho Highland Water project and fighting extradition on SA soil for a decade – with the Supreme Court of Appeal calling for his immediate arrest.

Reatile Mochebelele now faces time behind bars while his extradition to Maseru is moved through court and diplomatic channels.

 

