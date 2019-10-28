Africa

Air Zimbabwe resumes flights to South Africa after suspension lifted

28 October 2019 - 18:15 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Air Zimbabwe's sole aircraft in operation was grounded last week by ACSA. File photo.
Image: TIMES MEDIA GROUP

Zimbabwe's national airline has resumed flights to South Africa, the company said on Monday, after a halt last week when Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) barred the airline from using the country's airports over unpaid fees.

Air Zimbabwe's sole aircraft in operation was grounded last week by ACSA, which said the airline had failed to pay landing and parking fees, passenger service charges and an undisclosed amount towards clearing its arrears.

"There were negotiations that were held, and we were given clearance to take off and land on Friday. It (Air Zimbabwe's plane) did take off for South Africa today as scheduled," Air Zimbabwe spokesman Tafadzwa Mazonde told Reuters.

He declined to say whether Air Zimbabwe had cleared its debt or come to another arrangement, such as a part payment.

An ACSA spokeswoman was not available for comment.

Air Zimbabwe owes foreign and domestic creditors more than $300m (R4.3bn). The Zimbabwe government put the airline under administration last year and later invited bids from potential investors as it seeks to privatise it.

- Reuters

