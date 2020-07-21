Africa

Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama tests positive for Covid-19

21 July 2020 - 16:05 By Camillus Eboh, Felix Onuah and Chijioke Ohuocha
Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet to contract the new coronavirus.

Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a Covid-19 test because of a throat irritation.

"Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive," he tweeted. "Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best."

Reuters

