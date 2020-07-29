Zimbabwe lands minister dies days after driver succumbs to Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s minister of lands, agriculture and rural resettlement, retired air marshal Perrance Shiri, died in the early hours on Wednesday after his personal driver succumbed to Covid-19.

Shiri, 65, was rushed to a private hospital in Harare. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Shiri didn’t attend cabinet on Tuesday because he had gone into self-isolation after the death of his driver.

News of his death started trickling in on Wednesday morning, and president Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the death of his key ally via Twitter.

“I am deeply saddened to inform the nation of the death of the minister of agriculture, air chief marshal (retired) Perrance Shiri, a long-time friend and colleague. Comrade Shiri was a true patriot who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country. MHRIP,” Mnangagwa tweeted from his official account.