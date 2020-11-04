Africa

Kenya extends Covid-19 night curfew to Jan. 3

04 November 2020 - 17:58 By Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa
The government allowed bars to reopen on Sept. 28 and cut the nightly curfew by two hours. Schools partially reopened on Oct. 12.
The government allowed bars to reopen on Sept. 28 and cut the nightly curfew by two hours. Schools partially reopened on Oct. 12.
Image: Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the country's nightly curfew to Jan. 3 as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 after numbers surged in October.

Kenyatta said that in October alone, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 15,000 and the East African nation reported about 300 deaths.

"October has gone down as the most tragic month in our fight against Covid-19," Kenyatta said, adding that the rate of infections from tests carried out had shot up to 16% in the month, four times what it was a month earlier.

The government allowed bars to reopen on Sept. 28 and cut the nightly curfew by two hours. Schools partially reopened on Oct. 12.

Kenyatta said he had also suspended all political rallies for 60 days and asked senior government officials to work virtually.

The health ministry had raised concerns that a revival of political meetings at the start of October could have been among the causes of the virus's spread.

The national and county governments will also enforce an order that will allow them to deny services to anyone who visits their offices without a mask on, he said.

As of Nov. 3, Kenya had a total 57,093 coronavirus cases, 1039 deaths and 37,846 recoveries, health ministry data showed. 

 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenya's blind students struggle with social distancing as schools re-open

Kenyan students Purity Nduku and Blessing Cheroo, who go to a boarding school for blind and partially blind children near Nairobi, often walk holding ...
News
1 day ago

Doctors strike in Nairobi over pay, lack of Covid protection

Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenya's capital went on strike on Friday to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of protective equipment ...
News
2 months ago

Tanzania the first east African country to allow resumption of all academic activity

All primary and secondary schools in Tanzania resumed academic sessions, today, making Tanzania the first country in east Africa to allow resumption ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X