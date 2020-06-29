Tanzania the first east African country to allow resumption of all academic activity

All primary and secondary schools in Tanzania resumed academic sessions from today, making Tanzania the first country in east Africa to allow resumption of all academic activity, reported The Daily Nation.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, all health safety precautions issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the ministry of health will be followed.

Tanzania's higher-education institutions reopened at the beginning of June, with changes put in place on campus environs to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.