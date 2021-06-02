Africa

African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

02 June 2021 - 16:19 By Paul Lorgerie
FILE PHOTO: Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.
Image: REUTERS/Amadou Keita/File Photo

The African Union has suspended Mali's membership in response to last week's military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, derailing a transition to democratic elections after another military coup last August ousted the previous administration.

Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.

The African Union called for "an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition ... failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions," the AU's Peace and Security Council said.

Mali's neighbours and international powers fear the latest revolt will jeopardise a commitment to hold a presidential election in February, and undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants, some of which are based in Mali's desert north.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday.

The African Union suspended Mali after last August's coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the ...
News
4 days ago

EU expects political transition in Mali to go ahead, Germany says

The latest crisis in Mali will have no immediate effect on the European Union's military training mission in the West African country, Germany said ...
News
5 days ago

Mali president and prime minister freed by military after resigning

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were detained by the military and later resigned, an aide to the ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...