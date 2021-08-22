Africa

Chad to halve its troops fighting Sahel militants, spokesperson says

22 August 2021 - 08:52 By Mahamat Ramadan
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), has run Chad since his father, the former president, was killed while visiting the front line in April.
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), has run Chad since his father, the former president, was killed while visiting the front line in April.
Image: REUTERS/Oredje Narcisse NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Chad has decided to recall half of its 1,200 troops battling Islamist militants in the tri-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a spokesperson for the Chadian authorities said on Saturday.

Chad deployed the soldiers in February to support a France-backed regional fight with insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who have destabilised swathes of territory in West Africa's Sahel region in recent years.

The decision to withdraw 600 of these soldiers was taken with the agreement of Chad's Sahel allies, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said, speaking on behalf of the Transitional Military Council in Chad.

The recalled Chadian troops would be redeployed elsewhere, Agouna said, without giving further details.

The authorities in Chad have faced a separate conflict this year with insurgents in the north.

France has also said it plans to reduce its presence in the Sahel to around half the current level of some 5,100 soldiers, although it has given no timeframe.

The former colonial power has hailed some successes against the militants in recent months, but the situation is extremely fragile with hundreds of civilians killed in rebel attacks this year.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), has run Chad since his father, the former president, was killed while visiting the front line in April.

Earlier in August, Deby invited the rebels to participate in a national dialogue.

A military source said the 600 troops would be sent to Chad's northern border with Libya and Sudan to disarm rebels seeking to return to take part in these talks, which are scheduled for the end of the year.

On Saturday, Deby said the talks would not succeed unless all stakeholders were represented.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Chad, Central African Republic call for investigation of border incident

Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) have called on the United Nations and African Union to investigate an incident at a border post in which ...
News
2 months ago

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad's defence ministry on Sunday said troops from neighbouring Central African Republic had attacked a Chadian military post, killed one soldier, ...
News
2 months ago

Chadian security forces clash with protesters denouncing military takeover

Chadian security forces used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters who took to the streets of the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday to denounce a ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa
  2. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  3. Education department to announce on scrapping of October holidays soon South Africa
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top