Africa

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta

17 September 2021 - 11:00 By Christian Akorlie
Prime Minister of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, Defence Minister Mohamed Diane and other government members gather to attend a meeting with special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde in Conakry, Guinea September 6, 2021.
Prime Minister of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, Defence Minister Mohamed Diane and other government members gather to attend a meeting with special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde in Conakry, Guinea September 6, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Souleymane Camara NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country to constitutional rule within six months, the president of the bloc's commission said.

At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said ECOWAS would freeze the bank accounts and impose travel bans for junta members and their relatives and called for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde, who was ousted last week.

Reuters

