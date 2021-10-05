Sadc leaders extend deployment of troops in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc has agreed to extend the deployment of standby forces in Mozambique to continue combating acts of terrorism and violent extremism in the country’s Cabo Delgado province.

The Sadc mission was extended to “continue with offensive operations against terrorists and violent extremism to consolidate stability of security and create a conducive environment for resettlement of the population and facilitate humanitarian assistance operations and sustainable development,” said Sadc’s executive secretary Elias Magosi.

Magosi was communicating the outcome of the extraordinary summit of the Sadc organ troika plus the Republic of Mozambique in Pretoria on Tuesday. The summit considered a progress report and assessment of the regional co-ordination mechanism as well as recommendations on a way forward in Mozambique.

It also received a report from Mozambique on their own analysis and assessment and provided a report on their contribution to the Sadc mission with emphasis on progress.

The meeting follows a decision made on June 23 by Sadc’s extraordinary summit in Maputo, where it approved the deployment of a Sadc standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique from July 15 to combat acts of terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

Magosi said the summit commended the heads of states and their troops for their remarkable achievements made since the deployment of the mission in July.

“Summit urged member states, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, to continue providing humanitarian relief to the population affected by the terrorist attacks including the intangibly displaced people.”