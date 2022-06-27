Sudan’s feud with Ethiopia worsens as it alleges soldiers killed

Sudan is summoning Ethiopia’s ambassador after accusing its army of killing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, the latest escalation in a simmering feud between the Horn of Africa’s most populous countries.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday that Ethiopian forces abducted the people from Sudanese territory on June 22 before killing them in Ethiopia. Sudan will present a complaint to the United Nations Security Council and is recalling its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations, it said.