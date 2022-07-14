×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Southern African bloc extends troop deployment in Mozambique

15 July 2022 - 06:15 By Matthew Hill
SADC’s troops started arriving in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province a year ago, joining those from Rwanda, which is not part of the bloc.
SADC’s troops started arriving in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province a year ago, joining those from Rwanda, which is not part of the bloc.
Image: Bloomberg

A southern African bloc provisionally prolonged the stay of its soldiers in northern Mozambique to help fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

A virtual summit of the 16-member Southern African Development Community leaders agreed to again extend the deployment beyond the previously approved deadline of July 15. The extension is provisional, pending a heads-of-state meeting of the group scheduled for August 17 to August 18, the bloc said in a statement emailed by Mozambique’s presidency Thursday. 

SADC’s troops started arriving in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province a year ago, joining those from Rwanda, which is not part of the bloc.

The southeast African nation’s government belatedly sought international help to beat back an insurgency that had in March besieged a town near a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project TotalEnergies SE is building, prompting the company to indefinitely freeze work and evacuate all its staff.

Since the arrival of regional soldiers, the Mozambican government has managed to dislodge the rebels from major towns and destroy many of their bases. Still, the insurgents have dispersed into densely forested areas, and continue to carry out frequent deadly raids over an expanding geographical area.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘We believe our US visa applications were denied because we are black’ News
  2. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  3. SANDF dismisses suggestions US Army is in SA to protect government officials South Africa
  4. City of Tshwane granted permission to attach municipality's bank account over ... South Africa
  5. Former Eskom contractor employees arrested in Durban and Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...