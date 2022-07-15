High Court judge should apologise to clerk for wrongly implying mistake
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ordered to email ConCourt justices and clerks correcting wrong impression that her clerk made an error
15 July 2022 - 05:00 By FRANNY RABKIN
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) says Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane should apologise to her former clerk for conduct “unbecoming of a judge” after she, in a widely distributed email, created an impression that her clerks made a mistake that was hers...
