News

High Court judge should apologise to clerk for wrongly implying mistake

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ordered to email ConCourt justices and clerks correcting wrong impression that her clerk made an error

15 July 2022 - 05:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) says Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane should apologise to her former clerk for conduct “unbecoming of a judge” after she, in a widely distributed email, created an impression that her clerks made a mistake that was hers...

