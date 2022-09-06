×

Africa

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga respects court ruling, Kenyatta vows to ensure smooth transition for Ruto

06 September 2022 - 07:22 By George Obulutsa, Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia Chege
The president-elect, William Ruto (r) was declared victorious by the supreme court in Kenya, while outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta (c) says he will ensure a smooth transition of power. Ruto's rival Raila Odinga (l), says he respects the court ruling.
Image: Karen Moolan

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga whose petition to nullify his rival William Ruto's presidential election victory was thrown out by the Supreme Court, said on Monday he respected the decision but disagreed.

“We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” Odinga said on Twitter.

President-elect William Ruto said he welcomed the verdict with humility and promised to run an inclusive administration. “The court returned its verdict and I welcome it with tremendous humility,” said Ruto.

Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta said he would oversee a smooth transition to the next administration after the Supreme Court ruling.

Reuters

